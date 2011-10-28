Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KANEKA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 234.85
224.31 485.00
(+4.7 pct) (+11.1 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 6.44 10.45 17.50
(-38.4 pct) (+30.3 pct)
(-17.6%) Recurring 5.78
10.80 15.50
(-46.5 pct) (+49.5 pct) (-26.1%) Net
2.84 6.29 7.50
(-54.8 pct) (+57.7 pct)
(-35.5%) EPS Y8.39
Y18.54 Y22.13 Diluted EPS
Y8.38 Y18.53
Annual div Y16.00
Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Kaneka Corp is a major maker of PVC resins and soda.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
