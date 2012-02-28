Feb 28 (Reuters) -

TOYO KNIFE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.04 5.30 Operating 110 mln 320 mln Recurring 50 mln 230 mln Net 800 mln 140 mln

NOTE - Toyo Knife Co Ltd is a specialised maker of industrial cutlery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5964.TK1.