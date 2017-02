Oct 28 (Reuters) -

CELARTEM TECHNOLOGY INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.67 1.50 3.68 7.33 (+11.3 pct) (+257.4 pct) Operating 297 mln 306 mln 746 mln

1.51 (-2.8 pct) (+992.9 pct)

Recurring 305 mln 336 mln 793 mln 1.61 (-9.2 pct) Net

268 mln 330 mln 684 mln 1.38 (-18.7 pct)

EPS Y215.04 Y266.00 Y547.73 Y1,106.68 Diluted EPS Y209.38 Y264.12

NOTE - Celartem Technology Inc develops software for digital image storage, transmission and printing.

