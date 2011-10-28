Oct 28 (Reuters) -
INFOCOM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.30
15.90 37.00
(+8.8 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 1.16 1.16 3.10
(+0.4 pct) (+96.5 pct)
(+1.9%) Recurring 1.16
1.14 3.10
(+1.2 pct) (+84.2 pct) (+1.6%) Net
632 mln 609 mln 1.75
(+3.7 pct) (+155.2 pct)
(+1.6%) EPS Y4,389.07
Y4,233.54 Y12,152.78 Annual div
Y3,000.00 Y2,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,000.00
Y3,000.00
NOTE - Infocom Corp offers systems integration,
telecommunication and content services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
