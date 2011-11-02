BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.59 21.77 47.00 (+3.8 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+0.7%) Operating 757 mln 148 mln 2.00
(+410.7 pct) (-27.5 pct)
(-1.5%) Recurring 828 mln 208 mln 2.10 (+298.2 pct) (-14.7 pct) (-2.9%) Net
prft 451 mln loss 2 mln prft 1.10 (-3.0%) EPS prft Y381.20 loss Y1.82 prft Y929.50 Annual div
Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div Y200.00 Y200.00
-Q4 div Y300.00
Y300.00
NOTE - Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd sells routers and other computer network equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2665.TK1.
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.