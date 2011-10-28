Oct 28 (Reuters) -
EIZO NANAO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.86
30.19 60.00
(-7.7 pct) (-17.2 pct) (-8.0%)
Operating 1.66 1.92 3.00
(-13.6 pct) (-52.6 pct)
(-41.8%) Recurring 1.35
1.85 2.80
(-26.8 pct) (-55.6 pct) (-46.8%) Net
810 mln 1.20 1.60
(-32.3 pct) (-52.5 pct)
(-54.9%) EPS Y36.31
Y53.65 Y71.85 Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Eizo Nanao Corp develops, manufactures and sells
computer displays, monitors for game machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
