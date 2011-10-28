Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
753.85 836.59
(-9.9 pct) (+4.0 pct) Operating loss 54.90 prft 86.00
(+35.5 pct) Recurring loss 72.87 prft 68.41
(+65.2 pct) Net
loss 108.29 prft 34.99
(+26.8 pct) EPS
loss Y217.21 prft Y70.19 EPS
Y70.18 Annual div -Q2 div nil Y30.00
NOTE - Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric power company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9506.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.