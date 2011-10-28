Oct 28 (Reuters) -

KADOYA SESAME MILLS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.95 11.31 22.40 (-3.1 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+2.6%) Operating 1.59 1.59 2.60

(0.0 pct) (+1.8 pct)

(-4.6%) Recurring 1.58 1.56 2.60 (+0.9 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-4.8%) Net

913 mln 864 mln 1.55

(+5.6 pct) (-6.6 pct) (+1.8%) EPS Y97.15 Y91.99 Y164.90 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y65.00 Y65.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y65.00

Y65.00

NOTE - Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc is a manufacturer and wholesaler of sesame oil and sesame products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2612.TK1.