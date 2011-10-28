Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KADOYA SESAME MILLS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.95
11.31 22.40
(-3.1 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 1.59 1.59 2.60
(0.0 pct) (+1.8 pct)
(-4.6%) Recurring 1.58
1.56 2.60
(+0.9 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-4.8%) Net
913 mln 864 mln 1.55
(+5.6 pct) (-6.6 pct)
(+1.8%) EPS Y97.15
Y91.99 Y164.90 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y65.00
Y65.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y65.00
Y65.00
NOTE - Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc is a manufacturer and
wholesaler of sesame oil and sesame products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2612.TK1.