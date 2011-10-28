Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SAKURA RUBBER CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.22 3.14 Operating 217 mln 50 mln Recurring 230 mln nil Net 168 mln 8 mln
NOTE - Sakura Rubber Co Ltd is a rubber maker strong in hoses, aircraft parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5189.TK1.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.