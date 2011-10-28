Oct 28 (Reuters) -
HORIPRO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.98
10.28 19.47
(-12.7 pct) (+3.8 pct) (-7.2%)
Operating 725 mln 1.01 1.38
(-28.0 pct) (+65.7 pct)
(-36.6%) Recurring 797 mln
1.10 1.53
(-27.8 pct) (+52.5 pct) (-34.5%) Net
369 mln 427 mln 786 mln
(-13.7 pct) (+49.7 pct)
(-15.9%) EPS Y26.05
Y30.17 Y55.44 Annual div
Y19.00 Y31.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y24.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Horipro Inc is a major entertainment production
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9667.TK1.