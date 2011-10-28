Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 151.48
147.57 438.00
(+2.6 pct) (-19.3 pct) (-8.9%)
Operating 18.21 10.28 48.00
(+77.1 pct) (-55.4 pct)
(+14.1%) Recurring 10.94
2.65 32.00
(+313.2 pct) (-83.4 pct) (+22.4%) Net
5.03 37 mln 15.00
(-99.5 pct)
(+174.1%) EPS Y26.44
Y0.20 Y78.77 Diluted EPS
Y26.40 Y0.18
Annual div Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50
-Q4 div Y12.50
Y12.50
NOTE - Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc is the full company
name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3231.TK1.