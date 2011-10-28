Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ISHIHARA CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.84 7.27 15.40 (+7.9 pct) (+17.4 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 382 mln 566 mln 650 mln

(-32.5 pct) (+168.4 pct) (-29.6%) Recurring 401 mln 578 mln 700 mln (-30.6 pct) (+156.5 pct) (-26.0%) Net

249 mln 129 mln 450 mln

(+93.2 pct) (-10.8 pct) (-1.8%) EPS Y33.49 Y18.65 Y60.32 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Ishihara Chemical Company Ltd is a surface-treatment agent manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

