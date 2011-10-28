Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ISHIHARA CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.84
7.27 15.40
(+7.9 pct) (+17.4 pct) (+8.4%)
Operating 382 mln 566 mln 650 mln
(-32.5 pct) (+168.4 pct)
(-29.6%) Recurring 401 mln
578 mln 700 mln (-30.6
pct) (+156.5 pct) (-26.0%) Net
249 mln 129 mln 450 mln
(+93.2 pct) (-10.8 pct)
(-1.8%) EPS Y33.49
Y18.65 Y60.32 Shares 7
mln 7 mln Annual div
Y30.00
Y35.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Ishihara Chemical Company Ltd is a surface-treatment
agent manufacturer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4462.TK1.