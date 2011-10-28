Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
HITACHI CABLE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 210.43 207.58 440.00 (+1.4 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-4.3%) Operating 1.36 1.92 5.00
(-29.5 pct) (-37.5%) Recurring 296 mln 904 mln 4.00 (-67.3 pct) (-42.9%) Net
loss 9.06 prft 817 mln loss 22.00
EPS loss Y24.85 prft Y2.24 loss Y60.33 Annual div -Q2 div nil
Y2.50
NOTE - Hitachi Cable Ltd is a major electric wire and cable manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5812.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.