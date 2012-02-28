BRIEF-Memphasys says co and Prime Biologics Pte agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in NSW Supreme Court
* Provides following details and a summary of dispute resolution process it has commenced
Feb 28 (Reuters) -
NANOCARRIER CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 340 mln 440 mln Operating loss 360 mln loss 512 mln Recurring loss 390 mln loss 514 mln Net loss 430 mln loss 516 mln
NOTE - NanoCarrier Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4571.TK1.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Sirona Biochem announces management changes