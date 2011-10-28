Oct 28 (Reuters) -

OTSUKA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

359.89 348.98 486.00

(+3.1 pct) (+8.4 pct) Operating 17.31 14.14 21.00

(+22.4 pct) (+15.7 pct) Recurring 17.93 14.63 21.50

(+22.6 pct) (+17.3 pct) Net

9.87 7.96 10.72

(+24.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) EPS

Y312.32 Y251.93 Y339.23 Diluted EPS Y312.16 Y251.80

NOTE - Otsuka Corp is an independent vendor of IT-related products Also offers systems integration and maintenance services.

