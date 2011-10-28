Oct 28 (Reuters) -
OTSUKA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
359.89 348.98 486.00
(+3.1 pct) (+8.4 pct)
Operating 17.31 14.14 21.00
(+22.4 pct) (+15.7 pct)
Recurring 17.93 14.63 21.50
(+22.6 pct) (+17.3 pct) Net
9.87 7.96 10.72
(+24.0 pct) (+15.5 pct) EPS
Y312.32 Y251.93 Y339.23
Diluted EPS Y312.16 Y251.80
NOTE - Otsuka Corp is an independent vendor of IT-related
products Also offers systems integration and maintenance
services.
