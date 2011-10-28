Oct 28 (Reuters) -
LOHMEYER CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.06
6.34 12.50
(-4.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-1.4%)
Operating loss 88 mln prft 30 mln prft 50 mln
(-76.4 pct)
(-28.6%) Recurring loss 95 mln prft
25 mln prft 35 mln
(-79.5 pct) (-36.4%) Net
loss 100 mln prft 19 mln prft 10 mln
(-83.6 pct)
EPS loss Y3.22 prft Y0.62
prft Y0.32 Shares 31 mln
31 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Lohmeyer Corp is a leading maker of cooked beans and
soy sauce seasoned foods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
