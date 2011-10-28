Oct 28 (Reuters) -

LOHMEYER CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.06 6.34 12.50 (-4.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-1.4%) Operating loss 88 mln prft 30 mln prft 50 mln

(-76.4 pct) (-28.6%) Recurring loss 95 mln prft 25 mln prft 35 mln

(-79.5 pct) (-36.4%) Net

loss 100 mln prft 19 mln prft 10 mln

(-83.6 pct)

EPS loss Y3.22 prft Y0.62 prft Y0.32 Shares 31 mln 31 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Lohmeyer Corp is a leading maker of cooked beans and soy sauce seasoned foods.

