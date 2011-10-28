Oct 28 (Reuters) -

MEDINET CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.67 2.96 Operating loss 303 mln prft 30 mln Recurring loss 353 mln prft 10 mln Net loss 542 mln loss 40 mln

NOTE - Medinet Co Ltd provides cell-processing facilities and equipment to hospitals used in leucocyte-based cancer treatments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2370.TK1.