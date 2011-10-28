Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KENSOH CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.39
1.38 3.63
(+1.0 pct) (-6.2 pct) (+8.5%)
Operating loss 82 mln loss 22 mln prft 144 mln
(-12.8%) Recurring loss 111 mln loss
52 mln prft 92 mln
(-17.0%) Net
loss 141 mln loss 70 mln prft 81 mln
(-12.8%)
EPS loss Y35.51 loss Y17.74
prft Y20.26 Shares 4 mln
4 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Kensoh Co Ltd a manufacturer of metal signs.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7939.TK1.