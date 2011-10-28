Oct 28 (Reuters) -

KENSOH CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.39 1.38 3.63 (+1.0 pct) (-6.2 pct) (+8.5%) Operating loss 82 mln loss 22 mln prft 144 mln (-12.8%) Recurring loss 111 mln loss 52 mln prft 92 mln

(-17.0%) Net

loss 141 mln loss 70 mln prft 81 mln

(-12.8%)

EPS loss Y35.51 loss Y17.74 prft Y20.26 Shares 4 mln

4 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Kensoh Co Ltd a manufacturer of metal signs.

