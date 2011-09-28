Sept 28 (Reuters) -

FAMILYMART CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 80.00 yen 72.00 yen -Q2 div 40.00 yen 36.00 yen

NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8028.TK1.