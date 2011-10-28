Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SHINSHO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 447.02
422.44 1.00 trln
(+5.8 pct) (+25.9 pct) (+15.9%)
Operating 3.24 3.66 8.20
(-11.7 pct) (+55.3 pct)
(+6.9%) Recurring 2.78
2.96 7.00
(-6.1 pct) (+69.6 pct) (+10.5%) Net
1.60 1.62 4.00
(-1.3 pct) (+86.0 pct)
(+19.5%) EPS Y18.07
Y18.32 Y45.17 Annual div
Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y3.00
NOTE - Shinsho Corp is a steel maker and trader.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
