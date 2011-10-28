Oct 28 (Reuters) -

DAITO TRUST CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 515.98 472.93 1.08 trln (+9.1 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+7.5%) Operating 39.54 33.50 80.00

(+18.0 pct) (+22.5 pct)

(+8.4%) Recurring 40.47 36.05 81.30 (+12.3 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+4.2%) Net

24.76 21.11 48.00

(+17.3 pct) (+18.3 pct) (+11.2%) EPS Y313.14 Y183.05 Y595.46 Diluted EPS

Y312.29 Y182.98 Annual div Y297.00

Y229.00 -Q2 div Y148.00 Y98.00

-Q4 div Y131.00

Y149.00

NOTE - Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd is involved in the construction and leasing of buildings.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1878.TK1.