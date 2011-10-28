Oct 28 (Reuters) -
DAITO TRUST CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 515.98
472.93 1.08 trln
(+9.1 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+7.5%)
Operating 39.54 33.50 80.00
(+18.0 pct) (+22.5 pct)
(+8.4%) Recurring 40.47
36.05 81.30
(+12.3 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+4.2%) Net
24.76 21.11 48.00
(+17.3 pct) (+18.3 pct)
(+11.2%) EPS Y313.14
Y183.05 Y595.46 Diluted EPS
Y312.29 Y182.98
Annual div Y297.00
Y229.00
-Q2 div Y148.00 Y98.00
-Q4 div Y131.00
Y149.00
NOTE - Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd is involved in the
construction and leasing of buildings.
