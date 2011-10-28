Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KYOSEI RENTEMU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.01
6.77 15.50
(+18.3 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+1.7%)
Operating prft 191 mln loss 385 mln prft 620 mln
(+13.6%) Recurring prft 131 mln loss
424 mln prft 550 mln
(+21.8%) Net
prft 36 mln loss 288 mln prft 230 mln
(+23.2%)
EPS prft Y4.70 loss Y37.38
prft Y29.80 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd is a construction machinery
leasing firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
