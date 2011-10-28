Oct 28 (Reuters) -

KYOSEI RENTEMU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.01 6.77 15.50 (+18.3 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+1.7%) Operating prft 191 mln loss 385 mln prft 620 mln (+13.6%) Recurring prft 131 mln loss 424 mln prft 550 mln

(+21.8%) Net

prft 36 mln loss 288 mln prft 230 mln

(+23.2%)

EPS prft Y4.70 loss Y37.38 prft Y29.80 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd is a construction machinery leasing firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

