KITA KOUDENSHA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.21 3.70 10.00 (-13.3 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+1.8%) Operating loss 177 mln loss 12 mln prft 85 mln (-76.0%) Recurring loss 169 mln loss 4 mln prft 100 mln

(-73.0%) Net

loss 108 mln loss 24 mln prft 65 mln (-70.0%) EPS loss Y17.23 loss Y3.90 prft Y10.27 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Kita Koudensha Corp is a construction company.

