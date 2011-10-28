Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
JAPAN LOGISTIC SYSTEMS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.85 17.46 35.50 (+2.3 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 168 mln 197 mln 580 mln
(-14.3 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+60.0%) Recurring 146 mln 140 mln 450 mln (+3.8 pct) (+29.0 pct) (+84.8%) Net
62 mln 87 mln 165 mln
(-27.9 pct) (+527.1 pct) (-17.6%) EPS Y4.59 Y6.37 Y12.06 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Japan Logistic Systems Corp is a transport company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9060.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.