Oct 28 (Reuters) -

SHINNIHON GAS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.55 4.47 10.30 (+1.9 pct) (+3.2%) Operating nil loss 53 mln prft 350 mln (+28.2%) Recurring loss 5 mln loss 51 mln prft 330 mln

(+24.9%) Net

loss 3 mln loss 36 mln prft 200 mln

(+23.3%)

EPS loss Y0.39 loss Y4.03 prft Y22.23 Shares 9 mln

9 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y4.50

NOTE - Shinnihon Gas Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

