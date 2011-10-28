Oct 28 (Reuters) -

YAMAZAWA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 50.18 45.12 100.00 (+11.1 pct) (-1.4 pct) (+9.9%) Operating 2.10 1.11 3.45

(+90.3 pct) (-8.4 pct) (+33.3%) Recurring 2.12 1.12 3.50 (+88.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (+32.8%) Net

1.21 286 mln 1.90

(+323.7 pct) (-52.2 pct) (+145.8%) EPS Y111.63 Y26.34 Y174.59 Diluted EPS

Y111.55 Y26.33 Annual div Y32.00

Y27.00 -Q2 div Y18.50 Y13.50

-Q4 div Y13.50

Y13.50

NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.

