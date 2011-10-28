Oct 28 (Reuters) -
YAMAZAWA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 50.18
45.12 100.00
(+11.1 pct) (-1.4 pct) (+9.9%)
Operating 2.10 1.11 3.45
(+90.3 pct) (-8.4 pct)
(+33.3%) Recurring 2.12
1.12 3.50
(+88.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (+32.8%) Net
1.21 286 mln 1.90
(+323.7 pct) (-52.2 pct)
(+145.8%) EPS Y111.63
Y26.34 Y174.59 Diluted EPS
Y111.55 Y26.33
Annual div Y32.00
Y27.00
-Q2 div Y18.50 Y13.50
-Q4 div Y13.50
Y13.50
NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.
