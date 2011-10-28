Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MEIDENSHA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 64.12 53.64 185.00 (+19.5 pct) (-14.9 pct) (+10.3%) Operating loss 5.50 loss 5.69 prft 7.00 (+21.1%) Recurring loss 6.42 loss 5.79 prft 5.50
(+19.2%) Net
loss 4.32 loss 3.95 prft 2.50 (+109.0%) EPS loss Y19.05 loss Y17.41 prft Y11.02 Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Meidensha Corp is a heavy electric machinery maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6508.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.