Dec 28 (Reuters) -

D.WESTERN THERAPEUTICS INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20 mln 132 mln Operating loss 353 mln loss 324 mln Recurring loss 356 mln loss 323 mln Net loss 357 mln loss 325 mln

NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4576.TK1.