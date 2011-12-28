Dec 28 (Reuters) -
SEIKO PMC CO
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 13.00 yen 11.00 yen
NOTE - Seiko PMC Co was formed from the merger of
paper-making chemicals producers Japan PMC and Seiko Chemical
on April 1, 2003. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2
will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4
to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
