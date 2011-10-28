Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SANYEI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.44
15.37 33.50
(+0.4 pct) (-0.7 pct) (-3.0%)
Operating 666 mln 596 mln 1.43
(+11.7 pct) (+41.1 pct)
(-7.9%) Recurring 721 mln
682 mln 1.50 (+5.8
pct) (+45.2 pct) (-9.3%) Net
402 mln 263 mln 870 mln
(+52.7 pct) (-20.3 pct)
(+22.4%) EPS Y34.85
Y22.81 Y75.19 Diluted EPS
Y33.87 Y22.31
Annual div Y16.00
Y16.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y16.00
Y16.00
NOTE - Sanyei Corp is a trading company specialising in
export of household goods.
