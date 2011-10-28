Oct 28 (Reuters) -
AREALINK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.92
10.24 Operating 743 mln 1.13 Recurring
667 mln 950 mln
Net 739 mln 756 mln
EPS Y602.42 Y616.59
NOTE - Arealink Co Ltd leases condominiums and trunk rooms.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
