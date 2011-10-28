Oct 28 (Reuters) -

AREALINK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.92 10.24 Operating 743 mln 1.13 Recurring

667 mln 950 mln Net 739 mln 756 mln EPS Y602.42 Y616.59

NOTE - Arealink Co Ltd leases condominiums and trunk rooms.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8914.TK1.