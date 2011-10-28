Oct 28 (Reuters) -

KAJI TECHNOLOGY CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.59 2.47 7.00 (+5.0 pct) (+8.9 pct) (+14.6%) Operating 172 mln 89 mln 500 mln

(+93.7 pct) (-5.8 pct)

(+0.8%) Recurring 177 mln 93 mln 500 mln (+89.7 pct) (-6.2 pct) (-0.5%) Net

100 mln 84 mln 300 mln

(+18.6 pct) (-6.8%)

EPS Y5.93 Y5.00

Y17.72 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Kaji Technology Corp is a major manufacturer of yarn-twisting machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

