Oct 28 (Reuters) -
OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.13
7.99 17.00
(+1.7 pct) (+5.8 pct) (-1.2%)
Operating 3.42 3.25 7.60
(+5.1 pct) (+23.3 pct)
(-5.3%) Recurring 4.16
3.51 8.80
(+18.4 pct) (+21.4 pct) (-1.0%) Net
2.47 1.99 5.20
(+24.2 pct) (+21.0 pct)
(+8.3%) EPS Y130.97
Y105.50 Y276.03 Shares 20
mln 20 mln Annual div
Y80.00
Y80.00
-Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Obic Business Consultants Ltd sells computer
software mainly for small businesses.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4733.TK1.