Oct 28 (Reuters) -

OBIC BUSINESS CONSULTANTS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.13 7.99 17.00 (+1.7 pct) (+5.8 pct) (-1.2%) Operating 3.42 3.25 7.60

(+5.1 pct) (+23.3 pct)

(-5.3%) Recurring 4.16 3.51 8.80 (+18.4 pct) (+21.4 pct) (-1.0%) Net

2.47 1.99 5.20

(+24.2 pct) (+21.0 pct) (+8.3%) EPS Y130.97 Y105.50 Y276.03 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

Y80.00 Y80.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Obic Business Consultants Ltd sells computer software mainly for small businesses.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4733.TK1.