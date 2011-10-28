Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ARCLAND SERVICE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
8.02 7.02 10.65
(+14.4 pct) (+14.3 pct)
Operating 1.10 932 mln 1.37
(+17.8 pct) (+39.7 pct)
Recurring 1.14 973 mln 1.40
(+17.5 pct) (+38.8 pct) Net
594 mln 559 mln 739 mln
(+6.3 pct) (+51.2 pct)
EPS Y252.85 Y23,782.20 Y314.06
NOTE - Arcland Service Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3085.TK1.