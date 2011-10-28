Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ARCLAND SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

8.02 7.02 10.65

(+14.4 pct) (+14.3 pct) Operating 1.10 932 mln 1.37

(+17.8 pct) (+39.7 pct) Recurring 1.14 973 mln 1.40

(+17.5 pct) (+38.8 pct) Net

594 mln 559 mln 739 mln

(+6.3 pct) (+51.2 pct) EPS Y252.85 Y23,782.20 Y314.06

NOTE - Arcland Service Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

