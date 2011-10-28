Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOHO GAS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 208.17 200.77 480.00 (+3.7 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+9.9%) Operating 3.20 15.34 13.00
(-79.1 pct) (-32.9 pct) (-45.6%) Recurring 3.50 15.67 13.00 (-77.6 pct) (-28.9 pct) (-46.6%) Net
2.03 9.14 8.00
(-77.8 pct) (-35.2 pct) (-44.8%) EPS Y3.71 Y16.53 Y14.65 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Toho Gas Co Ltd is a major gas supplier.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9533.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.