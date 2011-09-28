BRIEF-Idea Cellular to issue NCDs upto 10 bln rupees
* Says to issue NCDs upto INR 10 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jXgoEm) Further company coverage:
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
ZUKEN INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.60 8.30 Operating nil loss 410 mln Recurring nil loss 300 mln Net prft 500 mln loss 280 mln
NOTE - Zuken Inc develops CAD/CAM systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6947.TK1.
* Says to issue NCDs upto INR 10 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jXgoEm) Further company coverage:
* Says board appoints Ying Yazhen as general manager after Zhang Xi resigns
* Q4 net sales 658.7 million Swedish crowns ($74.3 million) versus 614.4 million crowns year ago