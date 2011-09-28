Sept 28 (Reuters) -

ZUKEN INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.60 8.30 Operating nil loss 410 mln Recurring nil loss 300 mln Net prft 500 mln loss 280 mln

NOTE - Zuken Inc develops CAD/CAM systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6947.TK1.