Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
DAIHATSU MOTOR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 711.25 700.00 Operating 42.03 28.00 Recurring 46.64 31.00 Net 21.39 7.00 NOTE - Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd is a minivehicle maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7262.TK1.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.