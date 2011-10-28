Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 956.80
990.57 2.00 trln
(-3.4 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-1.7%)
Operating 23.83 46.00 100.00
(-48.2 pct)
(-3.7%) Recurring 35.57
62.15 115.00
(-42.8 pct) (-10.9%) Net
19.07 41.39 65.00
(-53.9 pct)
(-8.0%) EPS Y24.04
Y52.17 Y81.95 Diluted EPS
Y24.04 Y52.17
Annual div Y19.00
Y19.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd is a major electric
wire and cable maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5802.TK1.