Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
EXCEL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 37.58 39.80 78.00 (-5.6 pct) (+29.4 pct) (-4.8%) Operating 681 mln 1.11 1.26
(-38.5 pct) (+57.6 pct) (-29.8%) Recurring 593 mln 1.01 1.26 (-41.5 pct) (+51.0 pct) (-26.6%) Net
496 mln 528 mln 740 mln
(-6.1 pct) (+17.0 pct) (-19.1%) EPS Y57.28 Y60.98 Y85.39 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Excel Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in liquid crystal displays and their parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7591.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.