Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TSUZUKI DENKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 47.06 45.20 98.00 (+4.1 pct) (+13.3 pct) (+1.8%) Operating loss 117 mln loss 42 mln prft 1.10 (+64.5%) Recurring loss 116 mln prft 33 mln prft 1.10

(+25.4%) Net

loss 114 mln prft 1.35 prft 400 mln

(-87.4%)

EPS loss Y4.57 prft Y61.76 prft Y15.90 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd is a dealer of communications and electronic equipment.

