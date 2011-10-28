Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SUZUYO SINWART CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.70
4.30 9.79
(+9.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+10.0%)
Operating 121 mln 139 mln 427 mln
(-12.9 pct) (+103.5 pct)
(+27.8%) Recurring 115 mln
132 mln 388 mln (-13.1
pct) (+130.5 pct) (+24.6%) Net
62 mln 75 mln 204 mln
(-17.7 pct) (+60.1 pct)
(+11.4%) EPS Y4.30
Y5.22 Y14.19 Annual div
Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50 Y2.50
NOTE - Suzuyo Sinwart Corp is a transport company.
