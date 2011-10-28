Oct 28 (Reuters) -
MOLITEC STEEL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.29
11.36 25.50
(+8.1 pct) (+31.1 pct) (+7.6%)
Operating 463 mln 389 mln 900 mln
(+18.9 pct)
(+4.9%) Recurring 494 mln
412 mln 950 mln (+20.0
pct) (+5.1%) Net
264 mln 230 mln 500 mln
(+15.2 pct)
(+5.7%) EPS Y11.82
Y10.26 Y22.31 Shares 23
mln 23 mln Annual div
Y8.00
Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Molitec Steel Co Ltd is a metal products maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5986.TK1.