MOLITEC STEEL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.29 11.36 25.50 (+8.1 pct) (+31.1 pct) (+7.6%) Operating 463 mln 389 mln 900 mln

(+18.9 pct)

(+4.9%) Recurring 494 mln 412 mln 950 mln (+20.0 pct) (+5.1%) Net

264 mln 230 mln 500 mln

(+15.2 pct) (+5.7%) EPS Y11.82 Y10.26 Y22.31 Shares 23 mln 23 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y9.00 -Q4 div Y9.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Molitec Steel Co Ltd is a metal products maker.

