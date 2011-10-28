Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ALPEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 46.54
45.40 96.81 198.26
(+2.5 pct) (+1.2 pct)
Operating 2.26 2.06 5.43
10.77 (+10.0 pct) (+51.1 pct)
Recurring 2.50
2.18 5.72 11.30
(+14.9 pct) (+59.0 pct) Net
1.00 391 mln 2.85
5.24 (+155.7 pct) (+44.1 pct)
EPS Y24.76
Y9.68 Y70.37 Y129.32
NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale
of sports products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
