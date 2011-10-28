Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ALPEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 46.54 45.40 96.81 198.26 (+2.5 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 2.26 2.06 5.43

10.77 (+10.0 pct) (+51.1 pct)

Recurring 2.50 2.18 5.72 11.30 (+14.9 pct) (+59.0 pct) Net

1.00 391 mln 2.85 5.24 (+155.7 pct) (+44.1 pct)

EPS Y24.76 Y9.68 Y70.37 Y129.32

NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sports products.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3028.TK1.