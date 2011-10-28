Oct 28 (Reuters) -
ADM INC.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.56
5.68 11.00
(-2.1 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+5.6%)
Operating 10 mln 10 mln 40 mln
(-2.0 pct)
(+41.8%) Recurring 4 mln
20 mln 30 mln (-77.1
pct) (-15.1%) Net
prft 42 mln loss 18 mln prft 60 mln
EPS prft Y13.31 loss Y5.91 prft Y19.00
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - ADM INC. is a trading company specialised in
semiconductors and electronic components..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3335.TK1.