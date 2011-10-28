Oct 28 (Reuters) -

ADM INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.56 5.68 11.00 (-2.1 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+5.6%) Operating 10 mln 10 mln 40 mln

(-2.0 pct) (+41.8%) Recurring 4 mln 20 mln 30 mln (-77.1 pct) (-15.1%) Net

prft 42 mln loss 18 mln prft 60 mln EPS prft Y13.31 loss Y5.91 prft Y19.00

Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - ADM INC. is a trading company specialised in semiconductors and electronic components..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

