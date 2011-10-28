Oct 28 (Reuters) -
IR JAPAN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.59
2.62
(+4.8%) Operating
435 mln 451 mln
(+8.7%) Recurring 438 mln
450 mln
(+7.5%) Net
206 mln 198 mln
(+15.1%)
EPS Y122.19
Y117.36 Shares 2 mln 2
mln Annual div
Y40.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y40.00
NOTE - IR Japan Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6051.TK1.