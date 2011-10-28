Oct 28 (Reuters) -

IR JAPAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.59

2.62

(+4.8%) Operating

435 mln 451 mln (+8.7%) Recurring 438 mln

450 mln

(+7.5%) Net

206 mln 198 mln

(+15.1%)

EPS Y122.19 Y117.36 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y40.00

NOTE - IR Japan Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

