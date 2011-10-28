Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOHO LAMAC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Dec 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
12.14 11.38 16.40
(+6.6 pct) (-4.1 pct)
Operating 371 mln 143 mln 410 mln
(+159.6 pct) (+137.8 pct)
Recurring 374 mln 154 mln 450 mln
(+142.2 pct) (+34.2 pct)
Net 206 mln 174 mln 202 mln
(+18.6 pct) (+466.7 pct)
EPS Y40.48 Y34.13 Y39.68
NOTE - Toho Lamac Co Ltd is a major shoes wholesaler.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7422.TK1.