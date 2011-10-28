Oct 28 (Reuters) -

TOHO LAMAC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Dec 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

12.14 11.38 16.40

(+6.6 pct) (-4.1 pct) Operating 371 mln 143 mln 410 mln

(+159.6 pct) (+137.8 pct) Recurring 374 mln 154 mln 450 mln

(+142.2 pct) (+34.2 pct) Net 206 mln 174 mln 202 mln

(+18.6 pct) (+466.7 pct) EPS Y40.48 Y34.13 Y39.68

NOTE - Toho Lamac Co Ltd is a major shoes wholesaler.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

