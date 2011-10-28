Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
TOENEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 78.76 75.16 172.00 (+4.8 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+2.8%) Operating 109 mln 610 mln 2.60
(-82.0 pct) (-19.2%) Recurring 267 mln 634 mln 3.00 (-57.8 pct) (-19.4%) Net
11 mln 259 mln 1.50
(-95.7 pct) (-29.7%) EPS Y0.12 Y2.77 Y16.01 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Toenec Corp is a major electrical engineering contractor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1946.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.