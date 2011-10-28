Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.52 3.10 7.50 (+13.6 pct) (+65.1 pct) (+7.4%) Operating 409 mln 320 mln 880 mln
(+27.9 pct)
(+5.1%) Recurring 411 mln 309 mln 880 mln (+32.9 pct) (+11.6%) Net
234 mln 355 mln 510 mln
(-34.0 pct) (-42.8%) EPS Y26.96 Y40.58 Y58.58 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Kikusui Electronics Corp is a maker of electronic measuring equipment and power source equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6912.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.