Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SEISEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.02 16.54 34.70 (+2.9 pct) (+68.3 pct) (+5.7%) Operating 1.87 1.80 3.76
(+3.8 pct)
(+8.1%) Recurring 1.90 1.83 3.85 (+4.4 pct) (+8.3%) Net
1.19 898 mln 2.27
(+32.7 pct) (+10.0%) EPS Y36.81 Y27.73 Y70.09 Annual div
Y10.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Nippon Seisen Co Ltd is a leading maker of secondary steel products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5659.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.