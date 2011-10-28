Oct 28 (Reuters) -
SEIKO EPSON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 425.52
479.29 910.00
(-11.2 pct) (+6.6 pct) (-6.5%)
Operating 6.77 14.66 33.00
(-53.8 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 6.15
14.85 31.00
(-58.6 pct) (-0.6%) Net
loss 4.37 prft 7.46 prft 10.00
(-2.3%) EPS loss Y21.89 prft
Y37.33 prft Y50.15 Annual div
Y26.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y13.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y13.00
NOTE - Seiko Epson Corp is a producer of ink-jet printers
and electronic parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
