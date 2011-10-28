Oct 28 (Reuters) -

SEIKO EPSON CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 425.52 479.29 910.00 (-11.2 pct) (+6.6 pct) (-6.5%) Operating 6.77 14.66 33.00

(-53.8 pct)

(+0.9%) Recurring 6.15 14.85 31.00 (-58.6 pct) (-0.6%) Net

loss 4.37 prft 7.46 prft 10.00 (-2.3%) EPS loss Y21.89 prft Y37.33 prft Y50.15 Annual div

Y26.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y13.00

NOTE - Seiko Epson Corp is a producer of ink-jet printers and electronic parts.

